A-10s get gas and go - Pil Sung!

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Tolliffe, 35th Mainenance Squadron transient alert/wheel and tire flight chief, talks to the pilot of an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, after landing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Three A-10s made a stop at Misawa Air Base for fuel. The A-10 was designed for close air support for friendly ground troops, engaging armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. The A-10 is forward stationed at Osan Air Base, the Republic of Korea, to defend United States’ defense treaty allies and support Indo-Pacific Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

