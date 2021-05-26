Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s get gas and go - Pil Sung! [Image 7 of 7]

    A-10s get gas and go - Pil Sung!

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Tolliffe, 35th Mainenance Squadron transient alert/wheel and tire flight chief, talks to the pilot of an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, after landing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Three A-10s made a stop at Misawa Air Base for fuel. The A-10 was designed for close air support for friendly ground troops, engaging armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. The A-10 is forward stationed at Osan Air Base, the Republic of Korea, to defend United States’ defense treaty allies and support Indo-Pacific Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 01:56
    Photo ID: 6667310
    VIRIN: 210526-F-TG061-1547
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s get gas and go - Pil Sung! [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    A-10s
    Wild Weasel

