A-10s get gas and go - Pil Sung!

An A-10 Thunderbolt II prepares to land at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Three A-10s made a stop at Misawa Air Base for fuel. The A-10 was designed for close air support for friendly ground troops, engaging armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. The A-10 is forward stationed at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, to defend United States’ defense treaty allies and support Indo-Pacific Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 01:56
|Photo ID:
|6667305
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-TG061-1174
|Resolution:
|4073x2909
|Size:
|720.39 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|7
