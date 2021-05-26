Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s get gas and go - Pil Sung! [Image 2 of 7]

    A-10s get gas and go - Pil Sung!

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II prepares to land at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Three A-10s made a stop at Misawa Air Base for fuel. The A-10 was designed for close air support for friendly ground troops, engaging armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. The A-10 is forward stationed at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, to defend United States’ defense treaty allies and support Indo-Pacific Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

