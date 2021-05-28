Naval Beach Unit 7 Changes Command

SASEBO, Japan-Cdr. Wilbur Hines salutes Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl as he assumes the responsibility of Commander Naval Beach Unit 7 from Cdr. Kirk Sowers. NBU 7 provides forward-deployed beach party teams, LCAC, and LCU detachments that are fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, well-maintained, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments. NBU 7, part of ESG 7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.
