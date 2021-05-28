SASEBO, Japan-Cdr. Wilbur Hines salutes Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl as he assumes the responsibility of Commander Naval Beach Unit 7 from Cdr. Kirk Sowers. NBU 7 provides forward-deployed beach party teams, LCAC, and LCU detachments that are fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, well-maintained, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments. NBU 7, part of ESG 7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 23:21 Photo ID: 6667237 VIRIN: 210528-N-KW515-998 Resolution: 3057x1994 Size: 1.48 MB Location: NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Beach Unit 7 Changes Command, by LCDR Sherrie A Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.