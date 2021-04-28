11th MEU Conducts ab Amphibious Assault

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to move to an objective during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Each company from BLT 1/1 moved from ship-to-shore to simultaneously seize multiple objectives during the assault, with support from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), and Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

