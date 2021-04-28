Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Conducts ab Amphibious Assault [Image 5 of 8]

    11th MEU Conducts ab Amphibious Assault

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to move to an objective during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Each company from BLT 1/1 moved from ship-to-shore to simultaneously seize multiple objectives during the assault, with support from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), and Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 21:23
    Photo ID: 6667151
    VIRIN: 210428-M-OY155-1034
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.02 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    This work, 11th MEU Conducts ab Amphibious Assault [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEU
    11th
    Marines
    training
    Amphib Assault
    operartions

