Naval History and Heritage Command Senior Advisory Historian, Timothy Francis, PhD gives a speech during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of Midway at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC. May 27, 2021. The Battle of Midway was a major naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II that took place on 4–7 June 1942. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 21:31
|Photo ID:
|6667127
|VIRIN:
|210527-M-RO791-1084
|Resolution:
|2306x3258
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Midway commemorative ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by LCpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
