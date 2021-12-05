The 15th Wing celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting its AAPI members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. Since 1977, the month of May has been designated to recognize the achievements and contributions to the American story by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:19 Photo ID: 6667005 VIRIN: 210512-F-FU432-794 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 144.88 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Graphic, by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.