Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Graphic

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Graphic

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 15th Wing celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting its AAPI members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. Since 1977, the month of May has been designated to recognize the achievements and contributions to the American story by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:19
    Photo ID: 6667005
    VIRIN: 210512-F-FU432-794
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 144.88 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Graphic, by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    15th Wing
    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT