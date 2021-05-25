Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland celebrates culture, tradition during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 10 of 10]

    Kirtland celebrates culture, tradition during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    NM, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jenna Bigham 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Guests at the KAFB Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Luncheon were served a mix of cultural favorites May 25, 2021, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Items included were lumpia, teriyaki beef, pancit, Kahlua pork, rice and mochi prepared by Team Kirtland members using traditional recipes and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jenna Bigham)

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Heritage Month
    AAPI
    377 ABW
    3N0X6

