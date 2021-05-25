Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo Team shows appreciation for Oklahoma maintainers [Image 12 of 12]

    F-35 Demo Team shows appreciation for Oklahoma maintainers

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    Members from the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team meet with F-135 engine maintainers assigned to the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., May 25, 2021. The F-35A Demonstration Team put on the performance for the maintainers as a show of appreciation for keeping F-35s throughout the Department of Defense running and in the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Thomas Barley)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 16:46
    VIRIN: 210525-F-WU042-973
    Location: US
