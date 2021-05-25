Members from the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team meet with F-135 engine maintainers assigned to the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., May 25, 2021. The F-35A Demonstration Team put on the performance for the maintainers as a show of appreciation for keeping F-35s throughout the Department of Defense running and in the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Thomas Barley)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 16:46
|Photo ID:
|6666615
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-WU042-973
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Demo Team shows appreciation for Oklahoma maintainers [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
