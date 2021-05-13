PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), disembark a rigid-hull inflatable boat to conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise on a target vessel, May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 15:28 Photo ID: 6666419 VIRIN: 210513-M-ET529-1507 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 3.42 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.