Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Would-be Rocker to Rock Star Recruiter

    From Would-be Rocker to Rock Star Recruiter

    LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Todd Macdonald 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    LYNCHBURG, Va. (May 4, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Gabriel King is the subject of this week's "Recruiter in the Spotlight." (Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Todd Macdonald/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 12:35
    Photo ID: 6665873
    VIRIN: 210504-N-GV123-004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: LYNCHBURG, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Would-be Rocker to Rock Star Recruiter, by CPO Todd Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Would-be Rocker to Rock Star Recruiter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    Navy Recruiting
    Navy Recruiter
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond
    Gabriel King

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT