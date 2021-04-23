LYNCHBURG, Va. (May 4, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Gabriel King is the subject of this week's "Recruiter in the Spotlight." (Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Todd Macdonald/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 12:35
|Photo ID:
|6665873
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-GV123-004
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|LYNCHBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Would-be Rocker to Rock Star Recruiter, by CPO Todd Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Would-be Rocker to Rock Star Recruiter
LEAVE A COMMENT