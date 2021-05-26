Royal Norwegeian Navy HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is practicing man overboard (MOB) situations. A swift and safe deployment and return of the RHIB is essential for an efficient rescue.Nansen takes part in “At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable shield 2021” led by STRIKFORNATO, on behalf of U.S. 6th Fleet.
(Photo by Thomas Stangnes / Royal Norwegian Navy)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6665707
|VIRIN:
|210526-O-NO901-2025
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|923.28 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
