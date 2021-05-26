Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 3 of 6]

    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Royal Norwegeian Navy HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is practicing man overboard (MOB) situations. A swift and safe deployment and return of the RHIB is essential for an efficient rescue.Nansen takes part in “At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable shield 2021” led by STRIKFORNATO, on behalf of U.S. 6th Fleet.
    (Photo by Thomas Stangnes / Royal Norwegian Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6665705
    VIRIN: 210526-O-NO901-2001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 935.27 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021
    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021
    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021
    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021
    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021
    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Royal Norwegian Navy
    STRIKFORNATO
    WeareNATO
    Formidable Shield 2021
    Fridtjof of Nansen (F310)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT