Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021

Royal Norwegeian Navy HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is practicing man overboard (MOB) situations. A swift and safe deployment and return of the RHIB is essential for an efficient rescue.Nansen takes part in “At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable shield 2021” led by STRIKFORNATO, on behalf of U.S. 6th Fleet.

(Photo by Thomas Stangnes / Royal Norwegian Navy)

