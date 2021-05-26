Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 1 of 6]

    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Royal Norwegeian Navy HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is practicing man overboard (MOB) situations. A swift and safe deployment and return of the RHIB is essential for an efficient rescue.Nansen takes part in “At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable shield 2021” led by Strike Force Nato.
    (Photo by Thomas Stangnes / Royal Norwegian Navy)

    Stronger Together
    Royal Norwegian Navy
    We are Nato
    Formidable Shield 2021
    Fridtjof of Nansen (F310)

