    Belgium Army returns 1,500 sets of body armor to U.S. Army

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    In response to terrorist attacks in nearby Paris in November 2015, the Belgian National Security Council raised its terrorist threat to Level 4, the maximum level. Three coordinated suicide bombings occurred in Belgium March 22, 2016 – two at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, and one at the Maalbeek Metro Station in central Brussels.

    To combat the increased threat, the Belgium Army requested a temporary loan of 1,500 Improved Outer Tactical Vests body armor sets with front, back and side ESAPI armor plates valued at $5 million to outfit their security forces. The Supply and Logistics Directorate of U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed the 405th Army Field Support Brigade to execute that IOTV body armor loan mission. The 405th AFSB’s Logistics Readiness Center Benelux processed and delivered 1,500 IOTV body armor sets to the Belgian Army shortly after being tasked to support.

    Last week the Belgium Army returned five 20-foot containers with 95 pallets of IOTV body armor sets to LRC Benelux. The body armor sets were then delivered to the USAREUR-AF Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment Sustainment Center warehouse in Kaiserslautern, Germany, to be reset and re-added back into the Army’s inventory.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgium Army returns 1,500 sets of body armor to U.S. Army, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

