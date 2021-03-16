C-17 Takes to the Skies

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Taking the runway at full thrust in an undisclosed location; a C-17 Globemaster III takes to the skies to provide support to operations throughout the area of responsibility, 16 March, 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
