Meet our Wyvern Fighter of the Week: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Maynard, 31st Maintenance Group, 731st Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief!



This St. Peters, Montana, native has only been in Italy for 2 years, but he has accomplished some big things! In the two years that he has been stationed at Camp Darby Maynard managed the plans section for the 731st MUNS,managing 40 military construction projects and coordinating with host nation contractors, U.S. Army personnel and group leadership. He was also tasked as a dorm manager, ensuring the safety and security for 36 Airmen.



Maynard’s motto is “It is what it is”, his father is his role model and his defining moment was when he accepted Jesus as his savior. Maynard’s inspiration is to be a good provider for his family and to be the best he can be.



We appreciate everything you do, SSgt. Maynard, keep up the great work!

