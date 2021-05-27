Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nile C. Kinnick High School Students Receive an Offer of Appointment to the United States Naval Academy [Image 3 of 4]

    Nile C. Kinnick High School Students Receive an Offer of Appointment to the United States Naval Academy

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210527-N-HH215-1009
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY), presents an offer of appointment to the United States Naval Academy with the class of 2025 to Allan Merrill, Nile C. Kinnick High School students, during an awards presentation at CFAY’s Benny Decker Theater. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nile C. Kinnick High School Students Receive an Offer of Appointment to the United States Naval Academy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

