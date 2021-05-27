Nile C. Kinnick High School Students Receive an Offer of Appointment to the United States Naval Academy

210527-N-HH215-1011

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY), presents an offer of appointment to the United States Naval Academy with the class of 2025 to Chelsea Murphy, a Nile C. Kinnick High School student, during an awards presentation at CFAY’s Benny Decker Theater. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

