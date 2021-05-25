210525-N-HG846-1001 SEA OF JAPAN (May 25, 2021) – Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) strike scenario as part of Fleet-level training. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
