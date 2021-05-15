PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnance Airman Apprentice Montario Bulton, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Butier, both assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), observe a destroyed unmanned target boat during an integrated live-fire exercise aboard Portland, May 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 00:37 Photo ID: 6665103 VIRIN: 210515-M-LE234-1124 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.63 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.