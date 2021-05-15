Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Training Aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnance Airman Apprentice Montario Bulton, left, watches as Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Butier, center, fires a .50-caliber machine gun at a simulated target vessel during an integrated live-fire exercise aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, U.S. Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS

    Machine Gun
    Live-Fire
    .50 Cal
    Sailors
    Training

