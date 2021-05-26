Command Indoctrination for the month of May

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors who completed the command indoctrination course onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia pose for a photo with the command leadership May 26, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

