    2021 Air Force Academy Graduation [Image 15 of 25]

    2021 Air Force Academy Graduation

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets graduate during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 26, 2021. More than 1,000 cadets walked the stage at Falcon Stadium where Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was the commencement speaker. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 22:37
    Photo ID: 6665058
    VIRIN: 210526-D-WD757-2959
    Resolution: 4674x3116
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Air Force Academy Graduation [Image 25 of 25], by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Falcon Stadium
    cadets
    Air Force Academy Graduation
    2021

