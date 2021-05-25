Airmen, Marines, Soldiers conduct joint airborne training at JBER

An Army paratrooper assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, recovers his parachute after conducting airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 25, 2021. Marine Corps aviators assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and Airmen assigned from the 3rd Wing provided air assets for the joint training. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US