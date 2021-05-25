Airmen, Marines, Soldiers conduct joint airborne training at JBER

Army paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, descend over Malemute Drop Zone after jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 25, 2021. Airmen from the 3rd Wing provided air assets for the joint training. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

