    Airmen, Marines, Soldiers conduct joint airborne training at JBER [Image 15 of 21]

    Airmen, Marines, Soldiers conduct joint airborne training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Army paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, descend over Malemute Drop Zone after jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 25, 2021. Airmen from the 3rd Wing provided air assets for the joint training. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 21:26
    Photo ID: 6665019
    VIRIN: 210525-F-HY271-0096
    Resolution: 4695x7042
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Marines, Soldiers conduct joint airborne training at JBER [Image 21 of 21], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Arctic
    U.S. Army Alaska
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    AFWN

