Soldier Profile

" Since I've been a part of the COVID-19 mission I have been helping out at local businesses, food banks, and at COVID-19 vaccine sites across Arizona. For me personally, being activated in support of this mission has been a win-win since I lost work at the onset of the pandemic and this has helped me stay gainfully employed while providing to support to other community members who are struggling as well. This whole experience has been really rewarding and it makes me happy and proud of what I am able to do while serving in the Arizona National Guard." -- U.S. Army Spc. Alec Adell, 108th Army Band audio engineer, has been activated in support of the COVID-19 mission since May 2020.

