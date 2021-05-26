Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Profile

    Soldier Profile

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    " Since I've been a part of the COVID-19 mission I have been helping out at local businesses, food banks, and at COVID-19 vaccine sites across Arizona. For me personally, being activated in support of this mission has been a win-win since I lost work at the onset of the pandemic and this has helped me stay gainfully employed while providing to support to other community members who are struggling as well. This whole experience has been really rewarding and it makes me happy and proud of what I am able to do while serving in the Arizona National Guard." -- U.S. Army Spc. Alec Adell, 108th Army Band audio engineer, has been activated in support of the COVID-19 mission since May 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:48
    Photo ID: 6664865
    VIRIN: 210526-Z-RC891-0014
    Resolution: 5590x3720
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Profile, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT