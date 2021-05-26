Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD CG recognizes 2ABCT Soldiers [Image 6 of 6]

    1AD CG recognizes 2ABCT Soldiers

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Maj. Steven Modugno 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe, senior commander, 1st Armored Division recognizes Soldiers with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team for their contributions to the readiness and lethality of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team 'Bulldog' in front of the 2ABCT headquarters May 26, 2021. Their efforts included; maintenance of vehicles, transfer of equipment, and running a Gunnery training exercise to ensure 3ABCT were able to verify the discipline of their teams. This resulted in the 'Bulldog' brigade standing at 100 percent mission capable as they deploy to Korea. (U.S. Army Photo by: Maj. Steven M. Modugno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:30
    Photo ID: 6664743
    VIRIN: 210526-A-NA594-147
    Resolution: 5146x2957
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD CG recognizes 2ABCT Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    2ABCT
    3ABCT

