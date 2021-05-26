1AD CG recognizes 2ABCT Soldiers

Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe, senior commander, 1st Armored Division recognizes Soldiers with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team for their contributions to the readiness and lethality of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team 'Bulldog' in front of the 2ABCT headquarters May 26, 2021. Their efforts included; maintenance of vehicles, transfer of equipment, and running a Gunnery training exercise to ensure 3ABCT were able to verify the discipline of their teams. This resulted in the 'Bulldog' brigade standing at 100 percent mission capable as they deploy to Korea. (U.S. Army Photo by: Maj. Steven M. Modugno)

