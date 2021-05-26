Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratrooper Donates 82nd Patch for 77th D-DAY Anniversary in Normandy [Image 50 of 50]

    Paratrooper Donates 82nd Patch for 77th D-DAY Anniversary in Normandy

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Staff Sgt. Marco Rubio from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division donates a colored unit patch for the 77th D DAY Anniversary in Normandy, France.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:11
    Photo ID: 6664615
    VIRIN: 210526-A-KJ112-847
    Resolution: 2143x3000
    Size: 747.43 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratrooper Donates 82nd Patch for 77th D-DAY Anniversary in Normandy [Image 50 of 50], by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    82nd ABN DIV
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    airborne
    D-Day Anniversary

