Paratrooper Donates 82nd Patch for 77th D-DAY Anniversary in Normandy

Staff Sgt. Marco Rubio from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division donates a colored unit patch for the 77th D DAY Anniversary in Normandy, France.
|05.26.2021
|05.26.2021 18:11
|6664615
|210526-A-KJ112-847
|2143x3000
|747.43 KB
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|2
|0
