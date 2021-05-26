Staff Sgt. Bryanna Dahl, 436th Airlift Wing occupational safety technician, salutes with a rainbow painted on her hand at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 26, 2021. The Department of Defense recognizes June as Pride Month, celebrating the history of LGBTQ service members who have bravely served and sacrificed in the U.S. military. Pride Month also upholds the DoD’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in all military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Mauricio Campino) (Multiple photographs were combined to create a final portrait)

Date Taken: 05.26.2021
This work, Dover AFB Pride Month Portrait, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.