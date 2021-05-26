Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Pride Month Portrait

    Dover AFB Pride Month Portrait

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Bryanna Dahl, 436th Airlift Wing occupational safety technician, salutes with a rainbow painted on her hand at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 26, 2021. The Department of Defense recognizes June as Pride Month, celebrating the history of LGBTQ service members who have bravely served and sacrificed in the U.S. military. Pride Month also upholds the DoD’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in all military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Mauricio Campino) (Multiple photographs were combined to create a final portrait)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 16:55
    Photo ID: 6664588
    VIRIN: 210526-F-DA916-1016
    Resolution: 4128x6192
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Pride Month Portrait, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Pride
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Pride Month
    Team Dover

