    Welcome Home 15th MEU! [Image 5 of 9]

    Welcome Home 15th MEU!

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Austin Fraley 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Zachary Short, with the 3rd Marine Air Wing, Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (VMM164) reunite with his wife and daughter on May 22, 2021 on Camp Pendleton, California. The Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, returned home after a seven month deployment serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central, and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Austin Fraley)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 16:43
    Photo ID: 6664563
    VIRIN: 210522-M-ME368-1125
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home 15th MEU! [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Austin Fraley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    friends
    homecoming
    MEU
    family
    Marines

