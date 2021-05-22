Welcome Home 15th MEU!

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 3rd Marine Air Wing, Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (VMM164) line up to get accountability before reuniting with their families on May 22, 2021 on Camp Pendleton, California. The Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, returned home after a seven month deployment serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central, and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Austin Fraley)

