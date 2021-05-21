Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB [Image 7 of 7]

    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s 20th Air Maintenance Unit roll out the final CV-22 at Cannon AFB, N.M., May 22, 2021. This new asset allows for long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 16:28
    Photo ID: 6664501
    VIRIN: 210521-F-UQ502-835
    Resolution: 7807x5205
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB
    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB
    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB
    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB
    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB
    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB
    Final CV-22 at Cannon AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cv-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT