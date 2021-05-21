The 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s 20th Air Maintenance Unit roll out the final CV-22 at Cannon AFB, N.M., May 22, 2021. This new asset allows for long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams)

