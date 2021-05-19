A peer-led Alcohol Support Group meets inside the Family Life Center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 19, 2021. The group meets in civilian clothes, no names or personal information is collected and speaking is optional. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:18 Photo ID: 6664254 VIRIN: 210519-F-JN771-1013 Resolution: 5639x4028 Size: 1.95 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Experienced Peer-Led Alcohol Support Group [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.