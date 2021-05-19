Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experienced Peer-Led Alcohol Support Group [Image 3 of 3]

    Experienced Peer-Led Alcohol Support Group

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A peer-led Alcohol Support Group meets inside the Family Life Center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 19, 2021. The group meets in civilian clothes, no names or personal information is collected and speaking is optional. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

