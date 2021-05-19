A peer-led Alcohol Support Group meets inside the Family Life Center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 19, 2021. The group meets in civilian clothes, no names or personal information is collected and speaking is optional. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 15:18
|Photo ID:
|6664254
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-JN771-1013
|Resolution:
|5639x4028
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Experienced Peer-Led Alcohol Support Group [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Experienced Peer-Led Alcohol Support Group
LEAVE A COMMENT