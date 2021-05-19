Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Jarrid Bartoy, 333rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit flight line expediter, arrives at the Family Life Center to lead a peer-led Alcohol Support Group on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 19, 2021. The purpose of the support group is to help those struggling with alcohol and its effects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    This work, Experienced Peer-Led Alcohol Support Group [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

