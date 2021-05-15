Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ammunition Onload [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ammunition Onload

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210515-N- BR419-1093 PHILIPPIINE SEA (May 15, 2021) Sailors receive ammunition in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an ammunition onload with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:19
    Photo ID: 6664247
    VIRIN: 210515-N-BR419-1093
    Resolution: 5813x4492
    Size: 30.28 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ammunition Onload [Image 8 of 8], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Sea Trials
    Ordnance
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Ammunition

