USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ammunition Onload

210515-N-BR419-1066 PHILIPPIINE SEA (May 15, 2021) Sailors receive ammunition in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an ammunition onload with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

