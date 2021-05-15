USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ammunition Onload

210515-N-BR419-1131 PHILIPPIINE SEA (May 15, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Sean Balboa, left, from Miami, Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Dwayne Ramdhanny, from Houston, and Ensign Kedrick Barrow, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana direct the movement of ammunition in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an ammunition onload with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

