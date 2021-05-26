960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES 05.26.2021 Courtesy Photo 960th Cyberspace Wing

The 960th Cyberspace Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, is a recipient of the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award, as of Nov. 25, 2020. The award was given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in direct support of combat operations from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)