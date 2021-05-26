The 960th Cyberspace Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, is a recipient of the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award, as of Nov. 25, 2020. The award was given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in direct support of combat operations from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 13:41
|Photo ID:
|6663971
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-F3955-1000
|Resolution:
|2266x2970
|Size:
|294.34 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award
LEAVE A COMMENT