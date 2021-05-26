Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award [Image 1 of 2]

    960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    The 960th Cyberspace Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, is a recipient of the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award, as of Nov. 25, 2020. Members assigned to units within the 960th CW during the award period from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019, are authorized wear of the Meritorious Unit Award ribbon or appropriate cluster. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:40
    Photo ID: 6663961
    VIRIN: 210526-F-F3955-1001
    Resolution: 2366x3124
    Size: 355.8 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award
    960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gladiators
    MUA
    960CW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT