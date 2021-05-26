960th Cyberspace Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES 05.26.2021 Courtesy Photo 960th Cyberspace Wing

The 960th Cyberspace Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, is a recipient of the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award, as of Nov. 25, 2020. Members assigned to units within the 960th CW during the award period from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019, are authorized wear of the Meritorious Unit Award ribbon or appropriate cluster. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)