210526-N-TE695-0007 NEWPORT, R.I. (May 26, 2021) Navy OCS Room, Locker and Personnel inspection

210526-N-TE695-0007 NEWPORT, R.I. (May 26, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 14-21 student, at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, sounds off while running in place during a Room, Locker and Personnel inspection, May 26. RLP inspection tests a candidate officer’s attention to detail regarding military knowledge, uniform and room inspection regulations, and physical fitness effort during reinforced physical training. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

