    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210526-N-TE695-0007 NEWPORT, R.I. (May 26, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 14-21 student, at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, sounds off while running in place during a Room, Locker and Personnel inspection, May 26. RLP inspection tests a candidate officer’s attention to detail regarding military knowledge, uniform and room inspection regulations, and physical fitness effort during reinforced physical training. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 11:34
    Photo ID: 6663723
    VIRIN: 210526-N-TE695-0007
    Resolution: 3891x2590
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210526-N-TE695-0007 NEWPORT, R.I. (May 26, 2021) Navy OCS Room, Locker and Personnel inspection [Image 4 of 4], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    RLP
    Officer Training Command
    OTCN
