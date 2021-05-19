Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month

210519-N-ZV473-1033 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 19, 2021) Naval Station Norfolk’s galley staff display a cake made by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Evony Nelson during their Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month celebration meal. The day’s menu included AAPI cultural dishes such as shrimp fried rice, a whole roasted pig, vegetable stir fry and many more authentic dishes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ released)

