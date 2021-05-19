Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month

    Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    210519-N-ZV473-1033 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 19, 2021) Naval Station Norfolk’s galley staff display a cake made by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Evony Nelson during their Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month celebration meal. The day’s menu included AAPI cultural dishes such as shrimp fried rice, a whole roasted pig, vegetable stir fry and many more authentic dishes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:48
    Photo ID: 6663648
    VIRIN: 210519-N-ZV473-1033
    Resolution: 6069x4335
    Size: 13.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Norfolk

    Galley

    AAPI

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Galley
    Cake
    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT