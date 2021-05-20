John Tisserand and his, wife, Jeanie stand between Class Vice President and Bulgarian Lt. Col. Ivaylo Ivanov to right and Col. Brian Henderson, director of the International Fellows Program, and Ashlea Cordell - Lowe, Sponsorship Coordinator to the left

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:18 Photo ID: 6663573 VIRIN: 210520-D-AM898-414 Resolution: 5263x4713 Size: 3.91 MB Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer sponsors critical to Army War College International Fellows Program, by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.