Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP WSS leveraging Integrated Supply Chain Management to drive fleet readiness

    NAVSUP WSS leveraging Integrated Supply Chain Management to drive fleet readiness

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP WSS has led efforts to develop and refine an ISCM process. The ISCM tool and associated business process improvements flag systemic challenges, drive transparency and help coordinate and integrate the supply chain actions across Type Commanders, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), NAVSUP and commercial mission partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6663559
    VIRIN: 210526-N-BJ911-001
    Resolution: 396x246
    Size: 32.16 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS leveraging Integrated Supply Chain Management to drive fleet readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP WSS leveraging Integrated Supply Chain Management to drive fleet readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP WSS
    ISCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT