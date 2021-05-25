NAVSUP WSS leveraging Integrated Supply Chain Management to drive fleet readiness

NAVSUP WSS has led efforts to develop and refine an ISCM process. The ISCM tool and associated business process improvements flag systemic challenges, drive transparency and help coordinate and integrate the supply chain actions across Type Commanders, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), NAVSUP and commercial mission partners.
