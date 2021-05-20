Task Force Phoenix fuels up U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster and a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey prepare for take-off at Al Asad, Air Base, Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Daniel Soto)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 09:19
|Photo ID:
|6663448
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-A3568-005
|Resolution:
|4564x2648
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
