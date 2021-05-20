Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix fuels up U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys

    Task Force Phoenix fuels up U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Task Force Phoenix Soldier Spc. Lorenzo Villanueva, left, refuels a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Daniel Soto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 09:19
