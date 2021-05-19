Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astral Knight 21

    Astral Knight 21

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    CERKLJE OB KRKI AIR BASE, Slovenia (May 19, 2021) U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander chats with Slovenian Minister of Defence Matej Tonin. U.S. forces and Slovenian armed forces came together at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new airfield. Integrating with Slovenian partners played a crucial role in U.S. training during Astral Knight 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 07:38
    Photo ID: 6663265
    VIRIN: 210519-F-FL370-012
    Resolution: 7343x5504
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 21, by A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Ribbon Cutting
    Slovenia
    Astral Knight 21
    General Jeffrey Harrigian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT