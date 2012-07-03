Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    administers the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 1 of 6]

    administers the COVID-19 vaccine

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Seaman Omar Delgado, right, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman Seaman Henry Mason, from Uhrichsville, Ohio, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), in the mess decks aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, May 25, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2012
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 07:26
    Photo ID: 6663248
    VIRIN: 210525-N-DN159-0004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 814.06 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, administers the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    administers the COVID-19 vaccine
    administers the COVID-19 vaccine
    administers the COVID-19 vaccine
    administers the COVID-19 vaccine
    administers the COVID-19 vaccine
    administers the COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    CVN 74
    Navy
    USS John C. Stennis
    USS George Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT