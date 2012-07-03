administers the COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Navy Seaman Omar Delgado, right, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman Seaman Henry Mason, from Uhrichsville, Ohio, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), in the mess decks aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, May 25, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

