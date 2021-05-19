CERKLJE OB KRKI AIR BASE, Slovenia (May 19, 2021)U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander chats with Slovenian Minister of Defence Matej Tonin and a member of the Slovenian armed forces. U.S. forces and Slovenian armed forces came together at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new airfield. Integrating with Slovenian partners played a crucial role in U.S. training during Astral Knight 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins)

