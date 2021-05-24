USS Curtis Wilbur Machinery Room

210524-N-XU073-1002

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 24, 2021) – Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Leslie Horta, from Los Angeles, stands watch in the machinery room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

